Durga Puja Bank Holiday: Banks Closed In THESE Cities On September 30 – Full Holiday Schedule

New Delhi: Maha Ashtami, one of the most significant days of Durga Puja, is being observed today in the Hindu month of Ashwin. Marking the occasion, the Reserve Bank of India has declared a bank holiday on September 30, 2025, in cities including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi. Interestingly, this entire week is packed with holidays across different parts of the country, as people celebrate Navratri, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti, and enjoy weekend breaks.

In India, banks including the State Bank of India (SBI) remain closed on holidays declared by the Reserve Bank of India. Apart from these official holidays, all banks also stay shut on Sundays as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Are banks open or closed today, September 30?

Banks will remain closed in several cities – Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi – on account of Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, which marks the eighth day of Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations.

Bank Holidays from September 30 to October 5

September 30: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, observed as the eighth day of Durga Puja and Navratri.

October 1: Several states – including Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Kerala – will see bank closures for Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, and Durga Puja.

October 2: Banks across the country will remain shut for Gandhi Jayanti. In many regions, the day will also be marked with Dasara, Vijaya Dashami, Durga Puja, and the Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

October 3-4: Banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Durga Puja (Dasain) festivities.

October 5: Banks across India will remain closed as it is a Sunday.//

Will Your Banking Be Disrupted?

Even though banks are closed on holidays, essential banking services continue without interruption through digital platforms. Customers can conveniently manage their finances using:

- Online and mobile banking for money transfers, balance checks, and bill payments

- NEFT and RTGS facilities for fund transfers

- ATMs and card transactions for cash withdrawals and payments

- Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, and other account-related services