Earn Rs 3 Lakh/Month Post-Retirement; CA Explains How Disciplined Investing In SIPs Can Produce Lifetime Income Stream

CA has explained that by investing consistently and gradually increasing the amount on SIP you can actually get a handsome post retirement income every month.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Regularly investing in SIPs and gradually raising the amount can help you build a growing source of wealth that can eventually generate passive income and support you for life. This is the analysis of chartered accountant and tax expert Nitin Kaushik, who has in an X post, illustrated how meticulous and disciplined investing in SIPs can produce a lifetime income stream.

Kaushik described a 35-year-old doctor client's investment strategy to demonstrate the effectiveness of SIPs in accumulating wealth. 

Beginning the X post as 'Real Wealth Example," Kaushik explained the investment strategy of the client who invests Rs 75,000 a month in an SIP. An 8 percent annual step-up would allow the investor to accumulate a sizable corpus over 20 years. The final corpus, at a CAGR of 11 percent would be Rs 10.5 crore.

With a post retirement SWP of 5 percent, the person would receive 3 lakhs a month till his lifetime. 

The X post reads, "Real Wealth Example
Doctor Client (Age 35)
SIP = Rs 75,000/month
Step-up = 8% yearly
Tenure = 20 years
Return = 11% CAGR
Final Corpus = Rs 10.5 Crore
Post-retirement SWP @ 5% = Rs 3 Lakh/month (till lifetime)"

According to Kaushik, by investing consistently and gradually increasing the amount you are setting money aside at the same time building a growing source of wealth that will eventually support you for the rest of your life. "This is the power of systematic investing + step-ups. Not just saving, but building a cash machine for life, Kaushik writes.

Kaushik suggests investing your earnings in assets that grow over time. You accumulate wealth as a result of compound interest on your investments. You can then gradually begin withdrawing the money carefully, so it continues to help you in the long run without running out. "The formula is simple: Earn → Invest → Grow → Withdraw sustainably," Kaushik writes.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
