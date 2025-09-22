Earn Rs 3 Lakh/Month Post-Retirement; CA Explains How Disciplined Investing In SIPs Can Produce Lifetime Income Stream

New Delhi: Regularly investing in SIPs and gradually raising the amount can help you build a growing source of wealth that can eventually generate passive income and support you for life. This is the analysis of chartered accountant and tax expert Nitin Kaushik, who has in an X post, illustrated how meticulous and disciplined investing in SIPs can produce a lifetime income stream.

Kaushik described a 35-year-old doctor client's investment strategy to demonstrate the effectiveness of SIPs in accumulating wealth.

(Also read: Warren Buffet's Warning To India's EMI Generation)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Beginning the X post as 'Real Wealth Example," Kaushik explained the investment strategy of the client who invests Rs 75,000 a month in an SIP. An 8 percent annual step-up would allow the investor to accumulate a sizable corpus over 20 years. The final corpus, at a CAGR of 11 percent would be Rs 10.5 crore.

With a post retirement SWP of 5 percent, the person would receive 3 lakhs a month till his lifetime.

The X post reads, "Real Wealth Example

Doctor Client (Age 35)

SIP = Rs 75,000/month

Step-up = 8% yearly

Tenure = 20 years

Return = 11% CAGR

Final Corpus = Rs 10.5 Crore

Post-retirement SWP @ 5% = Rs 3 Lakh/month (till lifetime)"

_ Real Wealth Example



____ Doctor Client (Age 35)

_ SIP = _75,000/month

_ Step-up = 8% yearly

_ Tenure = 20 years

_ Return = 11% CAGR



_ Final Corpus = _10.5 Crore

_ Post-retirement SWP @ 5% = _3 Lakh/month (till lifetime)



This is the power of systematic investing +_ — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) September 16, 2025

According to Kaushik, by investing consistently and gradually increasing the amount you are setting money aside at the same time building a growing source of wealth that will eventually support you for the rest of your life. "This is the power of systematic investing + step-ups. Not just saving, but building a cash machine for life, Kaushik writes.

Kaushik suggests investing your earnings in assets that grow over time. You accumulate wealth as a result of compound interest on your investments. You can then gradually begin withdrawing the money carefully, so it continues to help you in the long run without running out. "The formula is simple: Earn → Invest → Grow → Withdraw sustainably," Kaushik writes.