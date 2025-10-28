Advertisement
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

Earn Rs 60,000 In 24 Hours, Rs 10 Lakh A Month: Is Govt Promoting This Daily Income Scheme? Check Truth Behind Viral Claim

PIB Fact Check, busting the viral claim has users that this is an AI-manipulated video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 08:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A viral video is doing the rounds in social media, claiming that the government is promoting an investment scheme to earn Rs 60,000 in 24 hours and Rs 10 lakh a month. 

PIB Busts Fake News

The fact-checking unit of Press Information Bureau said that the video is false and misleading as it was digitally altered.

"A video on Facebook falsely shows Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman promoting an 'investment program' that promises easy daily income. The Finance Minister or the Government of India has NOT launched or endorsed any such scheme," the PIB Fact Check said in an official post on X.

"Don’t fall for such get-rich-quick traps! Stay alert. Stay informed. Verify before you share," PIB added.

PIB further mentioned a couple of pointers for users to Stay Smart and Spot the Scam:

- Look for distorted lips or unnatural voice sync in videos.
- Check if the date, background, or logo seems mismatched.
- Verify links - official government domains always end with .gov.in.
- Search for the claim on trusted sources before sharing.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

