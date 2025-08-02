Earn Rs 7,000 Monthly With This Women Only Scheme: Check Eligibility Criteria & Application Process

New Delhi: The LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana is a special scheme for women, started in December last year. It is for women aged 18 to 70 years and offers training to help them become life insurance agents. Under this scheme, trained women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) will work as 'Bima Sakhis' in their villages to help people get insurance and social security benefits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this scheme to support women’s financial independence and promote insurance in rural India. It focuses mainly on rural and semi-urban areas.

Benefits of the scheme:

Rs 48,000 first-year commission (excluding bonuses)

Rs 7,000 monthly stipend for the first year

Rs 6,000 monthly stipend for the second year (if 65 person of policies from the first year are still active)

Rs 5,000 monthly stipend for the third year (if 65 person of policies from the second year are still active)

Who can join?

Women aged 18 to 70 years

Must have completed 10th grade

Should have basic communication skills

Appointment is not like a regular salaried job

Who cannot join?

Women under 18 years

Relatives of current LIC agents or employees, including spouse, children, parents, siblings, and in-laws

Retired LIC employees or former agents trying to rejoin

Existing LIC agents

Documents needed to apply:

Recent passport-size photo

Self-attested age proof

Self-attested address proof

Self-attested education certificate

How to apply?

Visit the official LIC website or nearest LIC branch

Click the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana online application link

Fill in your personal and education details

Upload your documents

Submit your application before the last date in 2025

Attend an interview or orientation

If selected, start training with a fixed stipend

Incomplete or wrong information may lead to rejection of the application.