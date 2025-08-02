Earn Rs 7,000 Monthly With This Women Only Scheme: Check Eligibility Criteria & Application Process
It is for women aged 18 to 70 years and offers training to help them become life insurance agents.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana is a special scheme for women, started in December last year. It is for women aged 18 to 70 years and offers training to help them become life insurance agents. Under this scheme, trained women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) will work as 'Bima Sakhis' in their villages to help people get insurance and social security benefits.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this scheme to support women’s financial independence and promote insurance in rural India. It focuses mainly on rural and semi-urban areas.
Benefits of the scheme:
Rs 48,000 first-year commission (excluding bonuses)
Rs 7,000 monthly stipend for the first year
Rs 6,000 monthly stipend for the second year (if 65 person of policies from the first year are still active)
Rs 5,000 monthly stipend for the third year (if 65 person of policies from the second year are still active)
Who can join?
Women aged 18 to 70 years
Must have completed 10th grade
Should have basic communication skills
Appointment is not like a regular salaried job
Who cannot join?
Women under 18 years
Relatives of current LIC agents or employees, including spouse, children, parents, siblings, and in-laws
Retired LIC employees or former agents trying to rejoin
Existing LIC agents
Documents needed to apply:
Recent passport-size photo
Self-attested age proof
Self-attested address proof
Self-attested education certificate
How to apply?
Visit the official LIC website or nearest LIC branch
Click the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana online application link
Fill in your personal and education details
Upload your documents
Submit your application before the last date in 2025
Attend an interview or orientation
If selected, start training with a fixed stipend
Incomplete or wrong information may lead to rejection of the application.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv