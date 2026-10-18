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ECR deadline extended: Why EPFO changed the last date to file electronic returns?

Following the government's decision to raise the statutory wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, establishments covered by the EPFO have to revise their payrolls and data on contributions made to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), and Employees' Deposit-Linked Insurance (EDLI).

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
ECR deadline extended: Why EPFO changed the last date to file electronic returns?

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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