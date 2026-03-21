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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceEid 2026: Are Banks open or closed today? Here is everything you need to know
EID 2026

Eid 2026: Are Banks open or closed today? Here is everything you need to know

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, bank holidays in India vary depending on state-specific festivals and notifications, meaning some branches remain open while others are shut.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 08:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Eid 2026: Are Banks open or closed today? Here is everything you need to knowCredit: IANS

New Delhi: Banks across India are observing a holiday on Saturday, March 21, 2026, on account of Ramzan-Id (Eid-ul-Fitr), but the closure is not uniform nationwide. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, bank holidays in India vary depending on state-specific festivals and notifications, meaning some branches remain open while others are shut.

Eid Holiday Falls on a Working Saturday—but Not Everywhere

March 21 is the third Saturday of the month, when banks are usually open. However, due to Eid celebrations, many states have declared a holiday, leading to regional closures instead of a nationwide shutdown.

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The festival marks the end of Ramadan and is one of the most important Islamic celebrations, which is why banking operations are impacted in several regions.

State-Wise Impact: Where Banks Are Closed

Banks are shut in a large number of states and cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Patna, and Jaipur, among others, as per the RBI holiday list.

However, since bank holidays are state-specific, some regions may still have operational branches. Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch or official holiday list before planning a visit.

What You Can Still Do Today

Even where branches are closed, online banking, UPI, mobile apps, and ATMs remain fully functional. Only physical branch services are affected during the holiday.

Bottom Line:
Banks are closed in many states for Eid on March 21, 2026, despite it being a working Saturday—but not across all of India. Always verify your city’s holiday status before heading out.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
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Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

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