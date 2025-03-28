Advertisement
BANK HOLIDAY

Eid Bank Holiday March 31: Which Cities Will Have Extended Bank Holiday?

Sunday will be a regular week off for banks in India. Hence For most states, Sunday and Monday will be back to back holiday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Banks across  most part of the country will remain closed on Monday, March 31 on account Ramzan Eid (Id-Ul-Fitr)  apart from Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh. 

Banks in Jammu And Kashmir was also closed yesterday for Shab-I-Qadr. This Saturday (March 29) is the fifth Saturday of the month, hence banks in all the states are open and will observe regular working hour.

Extended Bank Holiday In Jammu And Kashmir

Shab-I-Qadr — March 27 (Thursday)

Jumat-ul-Vida : March 28 (Friday)

Bank Weekly Off : March 30 (Sunday)

Ramzan Eid (Id-Ul-Fitr):  March 31 (Monday)

As per RBI list, bank branches are closed for upto 14 days in March 2025: Check City Wise List

Chapchar Kut: March 7 (Mizoram)

Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala: March 13 (Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala)

Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra: March 14 (Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland)

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 15 (Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur)

Bihar Diwas: March 22 (Bihar)

Shab-I-Qadr: March 27 (Jammu and Kashmir)

Jumat-ul-Vida: March 28 (Jammu and Kashmir)

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan: March 31 (All states/UTs except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh)

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

March 2: Sunday

March 8: Second Saturday

March 9: Sunday

March 16: Sunday

March 22: Fourth Saturday

March 23: Sunday

March 30: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

