Eid-E-Milad 2025 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Shut On Sept 5? Find Out

New Delhi: If you have banking work lined up, take note! Banks in many parts of the country will remain closed on September 5 due to Id-E-Milad and regional festivals like Thiruvonam in Kerala. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, closures will affect states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, and several others.

What About Other Bank Holidays?

In addition to public holidays, banks also stay closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as all Sundays. But there's no need to worry while branches may be shut, digital banking remains fully functional. Services like ATMs, UPI payments, internet banking, and mobile apps will continue without any interruptions, ensuring customers can manage their money anytime.

List of Bank Holidays in September 2025

Here’s a quick look at the major bank holidays across states this September:

September 4: Onam – Banks closed in Kerala.

September 5: Id-E-Milad and Thiruvonam – Banks closed in several states.

September 6: Indrajatra and Id-E-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) – Banks closed in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.

September 12: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi – Banks closed in Jammu & Kashmir.

September 22: Navratra Sthapna – Banks closed in Rajasthan.

September 23: Birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh – Banks closed in Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29: Maha Saptami & Durga Puja – Banks closed in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal.

September 30: Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami – Banks closed in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

How Eid-e-Milad is Celebrated

On Eid-e-Milad, followers of Islam mark the occasion with prayers, processions, and community gatherings. People wear new clothes, visit mosques for morning prayers, and greet each other warmly. The day is also dedicated to remembering stories from the Prophet’s life, sharing his teachings from the Quran, and giving alms to those in need.