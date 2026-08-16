Emergency Fund: Should you have two bank accounts? 

New Delhi: Lost your job, got sick, had your smartphone stolen, or need an urgent car repair? That's when you run for your contingency fund. A sudden need for money pops up at the most unexpected times; therefore, in such cases, one needs quicker access to the account holding their emergency funds.
One account may work well for a modest sum since managing and tracking it would be easier. This also spares you from the hassle of visiting different banks, remembering multiple details, and ending up confused. However, there might also be a time when an unexpected disruption affects the services of your account or the parent bank, leaving your only stack of money out of reach. To avoid being stuck despite needing immediate money, it is better to hold at least two different accounts at two different banks.
Having a secure backup always helps in times of need and saves you unnecessary stress. The primary account, which could be your salary account, can be used for everyday transactions and household expenses, while the other bank account can serve as your emergency savings account.
Another reason to own two accounts is the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), which insures up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank. This includes the principal as well as the interest. For example, if a person has an individual account and another joint account at the same bank, both combinations would receive the mentioned amount in times of need. However, two individual accounts belonging to the same person at the same bank would be covered under a single insurance limit of Rs 5 lakh. Thus, it is better to spread your principal across two different banks.
A choice also has to be made regarding the kind of everyday savings account one should have. It could be confusing to choose between a general savings account and a High-Yield Savings Account. The latter offers a higher Annual Percentage Yield, and most of them do not charge fees or require a minimum balance. Most of these accounts are offered by online-only banks, where fee-free ATMs may be limited. This presents a similar problem regarding ease of access, as online-only banks might face website or internet-related issues.
Though a general Savings Account does not offer a higher interest rate, it is one of the safest and most reliable options available in times of dire need. An emergency fund is not meant to grant you higher returns; its purpose is to provide for you when you need urgent money. Hence, before choosing the kind of account, one must go through the services provided and consider all possible future instances.
Maintaining a regular check over both accounts is necessary to ensure their active status. Enable internet banking services on both and keep your mobile number updated.
Keeping aside your emergency funds will make tracking your savings for different purposes much easier. Daily expenses or goal-based savings can be monitored while keeping a dedicated sum of money aside for times of distress.
The share of money in these accounts does not have to be fixed; it should change with your changing income and expenses.
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