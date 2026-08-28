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Emergency fund with sibling: How to turn Raksha Bandhan into financial security

This fund does not have to aim at wealth generation, instead focus must remain on building a financial cushion kept aside to deal with unforeseen expenses

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Emergency fund with sibling: How to turn Raksha Bandhan into financial security

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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