Emergency fund with sibling: How to turn Raksha Bandhan into financial security

Raksha Bandhan is not merely a festival of gifting, but also a reminder of the bond between the siblings and a promise of supporting each other in times of need. So, this Raksha Bandhan build a lasting gift together that may come to rescue in times of distress. Plan an emergency fund with your sibling with a fixed monthly contribution from each side building a safety net for yourselves and the family.
This fund does not have to aim at wealth generation, instead focus must remain on building a financial cushion kept aside to deal with unforeseen expenses such as medical emergencies, sudden travel, urgent repairs or a temporary loss of income. Having such a reserve together could reduce your need to rely on loan or breaking your investment funds such as FDs and RDs.
It is generally recommended to build enough contingency funds that can cover 3 to 6 months of your monthly expenses. However, the actual amount may vary depending on the pre-existing financial commitments, income stability, and people one has to support financially.
Before starting the fund, an individual savings target must be made depending on one's convenience. Supposing that one of the siblings has a monthly expense of Rs 30,000, an emergency fund of minimum Rs 90,000 should be generated. Similarly, for the other sibling with a monthly expense of Rs 25,000, Rs 75,000 should be kept aside for times of need. A minimum amount has to be ascertained to be kept aside for your emergency savings, which could be Rs 5000 from each side. Being consistent with savings would gradually build a sizeable cushion. Having a joint account with a sibling would also help with keeping a check on each other's financial discipline.
An emergency fund should be parked where it could easily be accessed in times of need without facing the risk of fluctuations during volatile market conditions.
People opt for Joint saving account for the transparency it offers based on mutual trust. Both sibling would be responsible to manage the account, thus making shared contributions and responsible expenses while ease of access is ensured to both. Though each can independently access the funds and make withdrawal, having a joint ownership allows both to keep a check on one another. A savings account would not give high returns, the goal is however accumulating money with consistency which could easily be accessed during unforeseen circumstances. Thus, goal is clear: Financial discipline over chasing higher returns.
Siblings may choose to divide the divide the funds between a joint savings account and short-term deposits. Deposits with longer-tenures would lock the funds thus making their access difficult during urgent needs. The minimum amount in such Fixed Deposits (FDs) could be as less as Rs 1000 depending on the bank's policies. They offer high returns on deposits with tenures ranging from a week to less than 12 months. The mode of operation could be 'Either or survivor' or 'Former or survivor' with the latter allowing the access after the primary holder passes away.
The siblings must be on the same page regarding the aim of emergency savings: They are not meant for long-term wealth creation but to ensure a accessible backing when the needs arise. Instead of investing into volatile assets, park your money at save avenues that gives stability and are reachable.
This Raksha Bandhan gift each other the resolve to build a financially secure future together, resolving to stand by each other when the other needs.
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