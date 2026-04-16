Employee seeks sick leave, founder tells HR to mark it leave without pay; Redditt post sparks outage

New Delhi: The user took to Reddit to post the incident when he emailed the HR requesting sick leave. In response to his mail the founder instructed the HR not to approve same day leave requests. The user also shared screenshots of an email exchange.

The user wrot in his Reddit post that he works at a Saas Startup in Noida. Due to an electricity outage in his area he was not able to sleep the whole night and was exhausted. He sent a sick leave mail to HR with the hope that once accepted he would be able to relax that day.

In response to his mail, the founder said that he was not allowed to take sick leave on the same day. The founder also called the employee and when he stressed that he was not feeling well, the founder said, "You sound just fine."

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In the screenshot shared by the employee, the founder allegedly responded to HR, writing, “Mark this as Leave without pay. Don’t approve same day leaves.”

The employee said that he works as the support employee. He added that that was his second leave in his whole six months with that company. After the episode, the employee wondered, "Is this my sign to switch company? Did I do anything wrong?"

Netizens React



The post triggered widespread reactions from users with many criticising the rigid and irrational leave policies.

One user said, "Man I don't even get what these founder or people at high position think can't treat their employees right what do they think we are we some kind of slave in their eyes that if they release the grip on their whips we'll start revolt?"

Another user said, "Email your nearest labour office with this screenshot."

One user commented, "There is a reason why only 1 percent startups survive in India. The founders don't know anything about people management and employee happiness index."

A user said, "Your health is more important than all the deadlines. But startups perception is different from a MNC. This is the culture you can expect in a startup. If you feel, it's the right time to switch, you should."