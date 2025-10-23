Engineer Creates Wealth Of Rs 31 Crores In 5 Years: CA Shares Investment Tips, Strategy

New Delhi: CA Nitin Kaushik has summarized the lesson best on X that luck has nothing to do with the wealth that stands the test of time. It is built slowly and quietly, and requires well thought out, disciplined decisions in a row.

In yet another post on X, Kaushik recounted the story of a 38 year old Mumbai software engineer with whom he started work five years ago. The engineer had a net worth of Rs 8 crore. With a disciplined and prudent approach, that figure has grown to Rs 31 crore. Talking about the transformation, Kaushik said, "No shortcuts. No overnight trading wins. Just data, patience, and smart financial choices."

A story that perfectly explains why wealth creation is more about discipline than luck !!



Five years ago, I started working with one of my best clients - a 38-year-old software engineer from Mumbai.

At that time, his net worth was around _8 crores.



Fast forward to today -_ pic.twitter.com/vLFJ0BJOb8 — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) October 21, 2025

Long term, conviction driven equity portfolios form the basis of the financial strategies Kaushik employs with his clients. Kaushik and his client built a collection of wealth-creating stocks across small, mid and large-cap segments.

To balance total equity exposure, 20 percent was purposefully allocated to certain mutual funds to attain balanced equity exposure. The disciplined approach resulted in significant gains, yielding CAGR of 18.7 percent a year for five years. According to Kaushik, “That’s how compounding quietly does its magic when you stay consistent.”

In 2020, metals made up just 5 percent of the portfolio, but Kaushik raised this to 20 percent, hoping to best the 2025 gold and silver rally. The move paid off and the profit helped to hedge some market stream.

When his client was about to buy a flat at Rs 3.5 crore with an 8.5 percent loan, Kaushik suggested to buy a premium plot instead. The land helped avoid Rs 75 Lakh worth interest, as it appreciated 25 percent in 20 months. According to Kaushik, “Owning peace of mind sometimes beats owning property debt.”

The client saved over Rs 52 Lakh in taxes in four years just with the use of ELSS funds, capital gains harvesting and other investment structures.

While his wealth has grown, the client still drives the same sedan. Kaushik says that mindset “is what turns crores into generational wealth.”

Growing from Rs 8 crore to Rs 31 crore in five years for the client was not due to luck. It was the result of discipline, diversification and patience. According to Kaushik, “Real wealth isn’t built overnight. It’s built quietly — one disciplined decision at a time.”