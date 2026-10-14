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EPF account transfer: How to merge multiple PF accounts under one UAN

While switching jobs, one needs to transfer the Provident Fund from their previous employer to the current one. However, it may happen that an employee has multiple EPF accounts due to being employed with different employers at different points in time.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
EPF account transfer: How to merge multiple PF accounts under one UAN

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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