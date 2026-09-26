New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) credits interest on the total PF balance annually. Subscribers receive notifications confirming the interest credited. However, the notifications are not delivered to everyone at the same time, which may lead to panic among members.
The process of crediting interest takes place in phases; therefore, it may take some time for the amount to reflect in the account. Not receiving the notification when others have, or the interest not being credited, does not mean that the amount is lost.
Subscribers should first wait for the official message, but it is not the only way to check the status of their PF account. One may check the current balance or interest accrued through various other platforms, including the EPFO portal, UMANG app, and EPFO SMS and missed-call services. One may also visit the nearby EPFO office.
Subscribers can log in to their passbook through the EPFO portal using their Aadhaar-authenticated UAN and password. The window displays employer and employee contributions, as well as total EPF contributions. The interest amount generated will be displayed separately against the corresponding financial year.
This method requires the phone number to be registered with the UAN and the Aadhaar, PAN card and bank account details to be linked to the UAN. The subscriber can give a missed call to 9966044425 to avail of the required information.
Subscribers may also send an SMS to 7738299899 to get information regarding their latest contribution and current EPF balance. If the desired language of the SMS is English, the member is required to send 'EPFOHO UAN ENG'. 'UAN' should be replaced with the member's 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN). To change the language, users may replace 'ENG' with the first three letters of the desired language.
Subscribers may also check the status of their EPF account through the UMANG application.
In case none of the methods works and the balance still shows the same status, subscribers may approach the EPFO through its online grievance portal or in person at the local EPFO office.
The interest is calculated monthly on the running balance and accumulated at the end of the year. Therefore, the interest may be credited to the account later, even though it continues to accrue.
Sometimes, the delay is not in the interest being credited but in displaying the accrued interest. The latest balance will reflect the interest amount sooner or later.
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