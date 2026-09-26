Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

EPF interest not credited yet? Here's how to check your PF interest status

The process of crediting interest takes place in phases; therefore, it may take some time for the amount to reflect in the account. Not receiving the notification when others have, or the interest not being credited, does not mean that the amount is lost.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
EPF interest not credited yet? Here's how to check your PF interest status

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
EPF interest not credited yet? Here's how to check your PF interest status
2
3
4
5