EPF interest rate cut coming? CBT meet may decide 8.20% rate for FY26
CBT MEETING

EPF interest rate cut coming? CBT meet may decide 8.20% rate for FY26

The possible revision comes amid global market volatility, weaker equity performance, and falling bond yields — factors that influence EPFO’s investment income.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
EPF interest rate cut coming? CBT meet may decide 8.20% rate for FY26File Photo

New Delhi: A key decision on the EPF interest rate for 2025–26 is expected soon, with speculation that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may slightly trim the rate from the current 8.25 percent.

Reports suggest the interest rate could be brought down to the 8.20 percent–8.25 percent range when the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees meets in early March to review returns and financial sustainability.

The possible revision comes amid global market volatility, weaker equity performance, and falling bond yields — factors that influence EPFO’s investment income. Since the organisation invests heavily in government securities and equities, subdued returns may impact its ability to maintain last year’s rate.

Currently, EPF deposits earn 8.25 percent interest — the same rate approved for recent years — and any change would mark only a marginal adjustment aimed at protecting the long-term stability of the fund’s corpus rather than a sharp reduction in benefits.

While some trade unions are pushing to keep the rate unchanged, the final call will depend on EPFO’s income-expenditure balance and overall investment performance for the year.

For now, the decision remains under review, and the official rate for FY26 will be announced after the CBT meeting and subsequent approval from the Finance Ministry.

