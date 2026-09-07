EPF or NPS: Where should you park your retirement funds?

New Delhi: While planning for retirement, time is the most valuable asset. For people in their 20s or early 30s, early retirement planning can prove to be a great boon. Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and National Pension System (NPS) are two major instruments that build a corpus for the future. However, the choice between the two may appear difficult, and choosing one over another could be a dilemma.
EPF and NPS are structurally different and follow different procedures to build wealth; therefore, their outcomes also differ. One provides greater stability, while another gives greater market exposure.
EPF is a Provident Fund built through a fixed contribution from the employee and employer at an interest rate declared by the government. While offering predictability, EPF alone may not be sufficient to meet all post-retirement financial needs. EPF does not provide employees with the freedom to determine asset allocation since it follows a government-prescribed framework.
EPF contributions are eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually under the old tax regime, while no such deduction is offered under the new tax regime. For PF contributions exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh annually, the accrued interest becomes taxable. While tax deductions on NPS contributions are eligible under Section 80CCD(1) and Section 80CCD(1B), 60 percent of the accumulated corpus is tax-free at the time of withdrawal.
A part of EPF can be withdrawn using Form 31 for medical emergencies, marriage, home loans, and education. The withdrawal amount and frequency are subject to the limit associated with the reason. Under NPS, after completing three full years of contribution, 25 percent of employee's contribution can be withdrawn for specific purposes, which include education, marriage, medical needs, or housing.
The distinctive feature of NPS is the flexibility in terms of asset allocation. The subscribers may choose to divide their contributions across equities, corporate bonds, and government securities. The provision of asset classes and the amount contributed depend on the investment option.
Active Choice facilitates the choice of the asset mix, with an equity limit of up to 75 percent, while corporate debt and government securities can have a limit of up to 100 percent.
On the contrary, under Auto Choice, the assets follow a pre-defined path throughout the duration and change with age. Those who are not comfortable deciding on the assets and managing the funds across them usually opt for Auto Choice.
EPF follows a fixed framework that restricts the employee's choices in terms of asset distribution.
The choice of one should not be made at the expense of the other; instead, one may choose to use a mix of the two instruments: EPF for stability and NPS for wealth growth through market exposure.
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