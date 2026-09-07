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EPF or NPS: Where should you park your retirement funds?

EPF and NPS are structurally different and follow different procedures to build wealth; therefore, their outcomes also differ. One provides greater stability, while another gives more market exposure.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
EPF or NPS: Where should you park your retirement funds?

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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