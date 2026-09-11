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EPF partial withdrawal: Three new categories specified by EPFO explained

An emergency seems uncalled for and may pop up at the most unexpected times, arising out of financial needs for education, housing, health or something else. To navigate through such situations and make use of the savings, EPFO gives the provision of partial withdrawal from the EPF available to the subscriber.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
EPF partial withdrawal: Three new categories specified by EPFO explained

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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