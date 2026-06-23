EPF pension rules: What happens after death, disability, early retirement? Explained

New Delhi: The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, is designed with the primary objective of providing retirement benefits to employees in the organized sector. It has played a pivotal role in ensuring financial security and stability for millions of workers across various industries over the years.
The benefits of EPS depend on circumstances of employment. In the event of retirement, an employee who has completed at least 10 years of contributory service becomes eligible for a monthly pension at the age of 58. Employees can also opt for an early pension from the age of 50 but the pension amount is decreased since it is being drawn before the normal retirement age of 58. In the event of the death of the member, eligible family members receive a pension under the provisions of widow or widower pension, children’s pension and orphan pension. EPS provides a disablement pension in cases of permanent and total disablement while in service.
Here's everything you need to know about what happens to EPS pensions in case of death, disability or early retirement.
In case of the death of members, a pension is provided to the widow or widower, children, orphans, nominee or dependent parents. On the death of a member who is survived by a spouse and children, the family is entitled to receive a monthly widow pension and children pension. Biological and legally adopted children are eligible for pension.
Nominee pension is given on the death of the member and paid for life to a person duly nominated by the member in case there is no family as defined under EPS, 1995.
In the event of the death of a member who is not married or who does not have any living spouse or an eligible child or a nominee appointed by the member then the dependent parents will be paid the pension.
If a member is permanently and totally disabled during employment making them unfit for the work then the disabled member is entitled to a pension from the date of invalidation while in service.
The member applying for a disability pension is required to undergo a medical examination to determine whether or not he or she is permanently and totally unfit for employment. Any disability certificate issued by the competent authority will be adequate provided that it is certified that the employee is permanently and totally unfit for the employment.
A member is allowed to draw an early pension from a date earlier than 58 years of age but not earlier than 50 years of age if he has rendered eligible service of 10 years or more. In such cases, the amount of pension is reduced at the rate of four percent for every year the age falls short of 58 years.
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