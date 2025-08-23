EPF, PPF Interest Won’t Be Taxed—But Hiding It Could Cost You Big
Interest from EPF is exempt only when an employee stays in continuous service for five years or more. If the balance is withdrawn before completing this period, the tax benefits are reversed.
New Delhi: Even though the interest earned on EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) and PPF (Public Provident Fund) accounts is tax-exempt, tax professionals recommend reporting it in your annual Income Tax Return (ITR). Doing so promotes transparency and helps avoid future complications.
EPF Interest: Condition-Based Exemption
Interest from EPF is exempt only when an employee stays in continuous service for five years or more. If the balance is withdrawn before completing this period, the tax benefits are reversed. This means:
The employer’s contribution,
The employee’s contribution (if tax benefits under Section 80C were claimed), and
The interest earned
all become taxable.
For instance, if you withdraw Rs 1.5 lakh from your EPF before five years, including Rs 20,000 of interest, the entire sum could be treated as taxable income. Each component of the withdrawal is taxed separately, depending on the nature of the contribution.
PPF Interest: Always Exempt
Interest earned on PPF is completely tax-free under Section 10(11) of the Income Tax Act. Contributions, accrued interest, and withdrawals all remain exempt, regardless of how long the account is held. Still, experts advise declaring accrued interest each year in Schedule EI (Exempt Income) of the ITR for accuracy.
Why Declare Even Exempt Income?
While there’s no penalty for not reporting such exempt interest, voluntarily disclosing it helps:
Build a clear financial trail,
Prevent possible questions from tax authorities later, and
Strengthen your financial records, especially when using large funds for big-ticket investments or purchases.
Not reporting exempt interest may not cause immediate issues, but declaring it consistently is a best practice. It improves transparency, minimizes the risk of disputes, and ensures your financial records remain reliable.
