EPF Rules 2025: Left Your Job? Here’s What Happens To Your PF Interest– Explained

New Delhi: Confusion around Provident Fund (PF) interest after leaving a job is quite common among employees. Many assume that their PF balance becomes inactive and stops earning interest once they are no longer employed. This leads to unnecessary withdrawals and stress. However, under the rules of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), an employee’s PF savings remain secure and continue to earn interest, even during job changes or periods without work.

Does Your PF Continue To Earn Interest After Job Exit?

The simple answer is no, PF interest does not stop just because you leave a job. Once your Provident Fund account is linked to your Universal Account Number (UAN), it continues to earn interest even if fresh monthly contributions are not being made. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) credits interest to your existing PF balance every year, and this continues until you withdraw the full amount or reach the age of 58.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Happens If Your PF Account Becomes Inoperative?

Many PF subscribers are not aware of what an “inoperative” account actually means. After you leave a job, your PF account remains active for the next 36 months. Once this period ends, the account is marked as inoperative. However, this does not mean your money stops growing. Even in an inoperative account, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) continues to credit interest at the declared rate, ensuring your savings keep earning returns.

For the financial year 2024–25, the EPF interest rate has been set at 8.25 per cent, which is still considered attractive compared to many other low-risk investment options.

Step-by-Step Guide To Withdrawing Your PF Online

Withdrawing your EPF balance is a simple online process if your details are in order. Here’s how you can do it easily:

- Log in to the EPFO portal using your Universal Account Number (UAN).

- Make sure your KYC details — Aadhaar, PAN and bank account — are updated and verified.

- Go to the Online Services section.

- Click on Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C).

- Verify your bank account details.

- Choose the reason for withdrawal, such as retirement, medical expenses or home purchase.

- Complete the process by verifying the claim through OTP.

- Once submitted, the amount is usually credited to your bank account within 7–8 days.

No Contributions For Long? Here’s What Happens To Your PF

Even if you take a long break from work or stay between jobs for years, your PF savings don’t sit idle. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) continues to credit interest every year, even when there are no fresh contributions. This helps your PF corpus grow steadily in the background, making it a reliable long-term financial cushion during job changes, sabbaticals or phases of self-employment.

However, it’s important to keep your account details updated and properly linked to avoid any delays or issues when you decide to withdraw the money later.