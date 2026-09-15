EPF Scheme 2026: Govt cuts PF contribution in times of crisis; check details

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme 2026 introduces a provision for employees which provides relief in times of crisis such as a pandemic, epidemic, or a national disaster. As per the rule, the Central Government may reduce or defer the employer's contribution, employee's contribution, or both for up to three months.
However, employees must not assume the rule applies automatically in times of crisis. Unless the Government invokes the provision, deductions under the standard EPF structure would follow. Also, the Government may order the provision to be applied across a particular area instead of throughout the country.
The EPF Scheme acts as an investment tool for employees which can be of immense help after retirement. Under the standard structure, the employer contributes 12 percent of the applicable wages towards the Provident Fund, and the employee's contribution must match the same, while a 10 percent rate applies to some establishments as specified by the Central Government.
As per EPF Scheme 2026, the Government may choose to either reduce or defer these contributions from the employer, employee, or both for a period of up to three months in cases of a pandemic, epidemic, or national disaster. In cases of reduction, the exact amount would depend on how the Government structures the relief.
In case of deferral, the contribution is only postponed under the orders of the Government. Meanwhile, a reduction in the PF contribution would result in a slightly higher take-home salary for the employee. The Government has introduced the measure to provide relief in the form of higher liquidity to employees when a crisis strikes.
Suppose the PF contribution of an employee is Rs 5,000 per month and the Government order reduces it to Rs 3,000. This would mean an addition of Rs 2,000 to the employee's in-hand salary. If the relief continues for three months, this would mean Rs 6,000 more would be accumulated throughout the duration.
However, the drawback of such a provision is that it would impact the retirement corpus, since the amount deducted would not add to the EPF sum. The amount that could have been generated by earning interest on Rs 6,000 and compounding throughout the life cycle of EPF is now gone.
It is not the first time such relief has been introduced. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the Central Government reduced the PF contribution rate from 12 percent to 10 percent for certain establishments from May to July.
Therefore, employees must wait for the Government's notification regarding any relief in times of a pandemic, epidemic, or national disaster. They must carefully check who will be covered, whether the contribution is reduced or deferred, whose contribution is deferred/reduced, the amount reduced, and the duration of the relief.
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