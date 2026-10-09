EPF TDS exemption: Form 121 replaces Forms 15G/15H from tax year 2026-27

New Delhi: As per the announcement by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), subscribers now have to claim deductions on Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) through Form 121 instead of Form 15G/Form 15H.
Employees who have not yet completed five continuous years of service and want to withdraw their PF amount can no longer do so through Form 15G/Form 15H. EPFO, through a post on X, explains, "Form 15G/15H is no longer valid for claiming EPF TDS exemptions. Tax year 2026-27 onwards, TDS exemption is to be claimed by submitting Form 121 (as per the Income Tax Act, 2025)."
As per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, PF withdrawal is taxed under the head "salary", and taxability varies by the components. However, if the employee has completed five continuous years of service, no tax, including TDS, would apply to the withdrawal.
The law, however, provides exemptions in certain cases, and the employee may also apply for tax deductions where applicable.
Under Section 392(7) of the Income Tax Act, 2025, no TDS applies if the amount withdrawn is less than Rs 50,000 and the employee has yet to complete five continuous years of service. TDS is deducted at 10% if the amount withdrawn is Rs 50,000 or more, PAN details are furnished, and the employee has not completed five continuous years of service. TDS applies at a higher rate if PAN is not available.
Forms 15G and 15H are both used for the same purpose, but eligibility differs based on age and income limits. Both apply for tax exemptions, with Form 15G used by those below 60 years of age whose income is below the taxable limit, while Form 15H is used by those aged 60 years or above who have no tax liability. Another distinguishing factor between the two is that Form 15G pertains to individual taxpayers as well as Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), while Form 15H is only for senior citizens.
Until recently, taxpayers were using these forms to avoid TDS deductions on different types of interest income by declaring nil tax liability for the financial year. Those who earn interest on FDs, savings accounts, and post office deposits could avail themselves of TDS-related benefits through these forms. EPF members withdrawing funds prematurely also had to submit these forms to be eligible for exemptions.
The latest development by EPFO has, however, replaced Forms 15G and 15H with a single Form 121 for the tax year 2026-2027.
Form 121 is a statutory declaration prescribed under the Income Tax Rules, 2026, which is used by taxpayers to declare nil tax liability on their total income during the applicable period. The payer (deductor) is then allowed to make eligible payments without deducting TDS if the taxpayer meets the necessary conditions.
To be eligible for exemptions, it is important for EPFO subscribers to check their total years of service, withdrawal amount, and annual income before submitting the claim.
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