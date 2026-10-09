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EPF TDS exemption: Form 121 replaces Forms 15G/15H from tax year 2026-27

Employees who have not yet completed five continuous years of service and want to withdraw their PF amount can no longer do so through Form 15G/Form 15H. EPFO, through a post on X, explains, "Form 15G/15H is no longer valid for claiming EPF TDS exemptions. Tax year 2026-27 onwards, TDS exemption is to be claimed by submitting Form 121 (as per the Income Tax Act, 2025)."

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
EPF TDS exemption: Form 121 replaces Forms 15G/15H from tax year 2026-27

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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EPF TDS exemption: Form 121 replaces Forms 15G/15H from tax year 2026-27
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