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EPF wage ceiling raised to Rs 25,000: What happens to EPS contributions? Check rules

Earlier, people with basic pay plus dearness allowance of up to Rs 15,000 were covered under mandatory EPF provisions, subject to the applicable rule. Employees had to contribute 12 percent to the EPF account, which had to be matched by the employer. Out of the employer's 12 percent contribution, 8.33 percent went towards the EPS funds of the employees.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
EPF wage ceiling raised to Rs 25,000: What happens to EPS contributions? Check rules

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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EPF wage ceiling raised to Rs 25,000: What happens to EPS contributions? Check rules
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