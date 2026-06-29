EPF withdrawal when switching jobs, when unemployed -- Various taxation scenes explained

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a compulsory savings and retirement plan for employees. This plan serves as a financial safety net, providing employees with a lump sum corpus after retirement. There are certain situations in which members can withdraw their entire provident fund balance before retirement. However, withdrawing EPF money before completing five years of continuous service can attract tax liability and tax deduction at source (TDS).
Under Section 10(12) of the Income Tax Act, if an employee has completed at least five years of continuous service then they are free from paying tax on provident fund withdrawals. In such cases, the entire accumulated corpus, including the employee's contribution, the employer's contribution and the interest earned, can be withdrawn tax-free by the employee.
Employees who switch jobs and transfer their PF balance to the new employer can count their previous years of service towards the five-year requirement. When this condition is fulfilled, no TDS is deducted at the time of withdrawal.
EPFO allows members to withdraw their entire PF balance after remaining unemployed for two months. However, the five-year continuous service rule remains the deciding factor for taxability in these cases also.
If an employee withdraws an amount more than or equal to Rs 30000 with service less than 5 years then:
* TDS will be deducted at the rate of 10 percent if Form-15G/15H is not submitted, provided PAN is submitted.
* TDS will be deducted at the rate of the maximum marginal rate, which is 34.608 percent if the employee fails to submit PAN.
There will be no TDS in respect of the following cases:
If an employee withdraws PF after a period of five years.
If the PF payment is less than Rs 30,000 but the member has rendered service for less than 5 years.
If an employee withdraws an amount more than or equal to Rs 30,000 with service less than 5 years but submits Form 15G/15H along with their PAN.
Transfer of PF from one account to another PF account.
Termination of service due to ill health of the member.
Discontinuation of business by employer.
Completion of project.
Other causes beyond the control of the member.
Important points to remember
TDS is deductible at the time of payment.
TDS will be deducted under Section 192A of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Form 15H is for senior citizens and Form 15G is for individuals having no taxable income. Forms 15G & 15H are self declarations and may be accepted as such in duplicate.
Members must quote PAN in Form No 15G / 15H and in Form No 19.
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