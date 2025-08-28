EPFO 3.0 Launch Soon: 5 Key Benefits For PF Subscribers

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is getting ready to introduce its news and improved digital platform, EPFO 2.0 in 2025. Designed to offer quicker, easier, and more transparent services, this upgrade will benefit over 8 crore members across the country. Leading IT firms like Infosys, Wipro, and TCS have been shortlisted to manage the project. While the launch was originally scheduled for June 2025, it has been pushed back due to ongoing technical testing.

ATM Access to Your Provident Fund

One of the most talked-about features of EPFO 3.0 is the ability to withdraw Provident Fund (PF) money directly from ATMs. To use this facility, members need to activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) and ensure their Aadhaar is linked to their bank account. This convenient option is designed to help employees access their PF savings instantly, especially in times of urgent financial need. (Also Read: What Is GST Compensation Cess? GST Council May End It By October 31)

PF Withdrawal Through UPI

Keeping up with India’s booming digital payments landscape, EPFO 3.0 will introduce the option to withdraw PF funds using UPI. This means members can access their money instantly through popular apps, making it quicker and more convenient to manage urgent financial needs.

Easy Online Corrections with OTP Verification

With EPFO 3.0, making claim updates or correcting personal details will be easier than ever. Members won’t have to visit EPFO offices for small changes—everything can be done online with simple OTP verification. This update is set to save time, reduce delays, and make the entire process more convenient for employees. (Also Read: Govt, Private Sector Can Keep Tariff Disruptions To Minimum: FinMin Economic Review)

Quicker Claim Settlements for Bereaved Families

In the unfortunate event of a member’s death, EPFO 3.0 aims to provide faster financial support to families. The claim process has been simplified—guardianship certificates for minors are no longer required. This change ensures that dependents receive timely assistance without unnecessary delays.

A Smarter, Smoother Digital Experience

EPFO 3.0 is set to offer a more user-friendly, mobile-ready platform that makes it easy to track your contributions, claims, and account details—anytime, anywhere. This upgrade is a big leap toward greater convenience, transparency, and control for members.