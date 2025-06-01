EPFO 3.0 To Launch With UPI & ATM Withdrawals, What to Expect – All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to roll out EPFO 3.0 in June 2025, as per a DD News report. One of the key highlights of this upgrade is the expected introduction of UPI and ATM-based withdrawals which could make managing and accessing PF accounts faster and more convenient than ever before.

What is EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 is a new digital platform designed to make services faster and easier for EPF account holders. It is backed by upgraded IT systems and will allow users to do important tasks like withdrawing funds or updating account details more smoothly. This initiative is part of the Labour Ministry’s broader effort to simplify and digitise financial services for both salaried employees and those in the informal sector.

Using UPI and ATMs to Access Your EPF: What to Expect

While the full details are yet to be revealed, EPFO 3.0 is expected to connect PF accounts with UPI and ATM networks. This could soon allow subscribers to withdraw their eligible EPF funds directly through UPI apps or bank ATMs, using secure methods like a PIN or Aadhaar verification. Withdrawal limits and safety rules will likely be in place to protect your funds.

When Will EPFO 3.0 Launch and What to Expect Next?

According to a DD News report, EPFO 3.0 is expected to roll out in June 2025, although the exact launch date hasn't been officially confirmed yet. The launch may begin with pilot testing in select regions before expanding across the country. Once fully implemented, the upgrade could benefit over 6 crore EPF account holders across India.//

EPFO Pension Access from Any Bank Branch

Starting January 1, 2025, pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995 will be able to receive their pension from any bank branch across India. This means retirees won’t be tied to a specific branch and can access their pension from any bank location, making the process more flexible and convenient.