EPFO 3.0: UPI withdrawal facility coming soon, how much tax will you pay for PF withdrawal?

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to soon launch the facility where subscribers will be able to withdraw provident fund money directly through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the money being transferred directly into the bank account of the member. As part of EPFO 3.0, the instant withdrawals through UPI will make withdrawals quick and hassle-free.
With the government upgrading the PF withdrawl facility, the tax treatment of EPF withdrawals will continue to follow the present rules.
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has recently announced that the EPFO subscribers will soon be able to withdraw provident fund money directly through UPI. He said that the testing of the facility has already been completed where members can withdraw EPF by using the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member. The PF withdrawal through UPI is likely to start from the end of this month.
EPF can be withdrawn entirely only in case of unemployment or retirement. Full withdrawal of 100 percent is allowed after two months of unemployment or upon retirement. For purposes like marriage, education or housing, employees can withdraw up to 50 percent. Generally, a member can withdraw 75 percent of the PF balance immediately after unemployment and the remaining 25 percent after 2 months.
When the UPI withdrawal facility is activated, EPFO subscribers may be allowed to withdraw 75 percent of their accumulated corpus through UPI. EPFO will issue EPF-linked ATM cards to ensure easy withdrawal. A minimum of 25 percent balance must remain in the account at all times for retirement savings. The auto-settlement limit has been raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.
UPI-based PF withdrawals will follow the same tax provisions that are applicable at present to EPF accounts.
The EPF withdrawal is exempt from tax when an employee withdraws the amount after 5 years of continuous service. In such cases, both the accumulated corpus and the interest earned are tax-free. No TDS is deducted when withdrawal of EPF is made after 5 years of continuous service.
Premature withdrawals qualify for tax exemption in certain circumstances, including ill health of the employee, closure or discontinuance of the company and termination due to reasons beyond the employee's control.
If employees transfer the entire EPF balance to the National Pension System, the amount is generally exempt from tax.
If you withdraw from EPF before completing 5 years of continuous service, the withdrawal amount is taxable. However, no TDS will be deducted when the amount is less than Rs 50,000.
TDS is deducted at the rate of 10 percent on EPF balance if withdrawn before 5 years of service and the amount is above Rs 50,000.
Interest on an employee’s contribution to an EPF account above Rs 2.5 lakh during the financial year for contributions made on or after April 1, 2021, is taxable in the hands of the employee irrespective of the five-year rule. TDS is also applicable to this interest.
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