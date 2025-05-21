EPFO Adds 14.58 Lakh Net Members In March, 7.54 Lakh New Subscribers

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released provisional payroll data for March 2025, revealing a net addition of 14.58 lakh members.

"The year-on-year analysis reveals an increase of 1.15% in net payroll additions compared to March 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives," Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a release.

EPFO enrolled around 7.54 lakh new subscribers in March 2025, representing a 2.03% increase over February 2025 and 0.98% year over year growth compared to the previous year in March 2024. This growth in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs.

Around 2.08 lakhs new female subscribers joined EPFO in March 2025. It reflects an increase of 0.18% compared to the previous month of February 2025. It also depicts year-over-year growth of 4.18% compared to March 2024.

Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 2.92 lakh, with a year over year growth of 0.78% compared to March 2024. The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.