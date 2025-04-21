EPFO Adds 16.10 Lakh Net Members During February 2025

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) added 16.10 lakh members in February 2025, provisional payroll data showed. The year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 3.99% in net payroll additions compared to February 2024.

Key highlights of the EPFO Payroll Data (February 2025) are as follows:

EPFO New Subscribers:

EPFO enrolled around 7.39 lakh new subscribers in February 2025. This addition of new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs.

EPFO Age Group 18-25 Leads Payroll Addition:

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group, 4.27 lakh new subscribers added in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 57.71% of the total new subscribers added in February 2025. This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for February 2025 is approximately 6.78 lakh reflecting a growth of 3.01% from the previous year in February 2024.

EPFO Rejoined Members:

Approximately 13.18 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in February 2025. This figure depicts a significant 11.85% year-over-year growth compared to February 2024. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.

EPFO Growth in Female Membership:

Around 2.08 lakhs new female subscribers joined EPFO in February 2025. It depicts year-over-year growth of 1.26% compared to February 2024.

Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 3.37 lakh, a significant year over year growth of 9.23% compared to February 2024. The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

EPFO State-wise Contribution:

State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that the top five states/ UTs constitute around 59.75% of net payroll addition, adding a total around 9.62 lakh net payroll during the month. Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 20.90% of net payroll during the month. The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh individually added more than 5% of the total net payroll during the month.