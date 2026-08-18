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EPFO advance claims: What amount now qualifies for auto-settlement, disbursal within 72 hours? Explained

EPFO additional advance claims with elevated limit of Rs 5 lakh now qualifes for auto-settlement, leading to their processing within three days (72 hours) of submission. 

Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
EPFO advance claims: What amount now qualifies for auto-settlement, disbursal within 72 hours? Explained

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EPFO advance claims: What amount now qualifies for auto-settlement, disbursal within 72 hours? Explained
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