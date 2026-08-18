EPFO advance claims: What amount now qualifies for auto-settlement, disbursal within 72 hours? Explained

In March this year, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) approved a one-time Amnesty Scheme to address compliance issues arising from income tax–recognized trusts that are yet to be covered or granted exemption under the EPF & MP Act, 1952, duly taking into account the provisions of the Finance Act, 2026. The proposed scheme seeks to bring establishments and trusts into compliance within a defined six-month period, primarily to protect workers’ interests while waiving damages, interest and penalties for those that have already provided benefits equal to or better than the statutory scheme.