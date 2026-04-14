EPFO allows delinking of member IDs from UAN in case contribution is remitted by Employer: Online delinking process explained

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has allowed the process of delinking of member IDs from UAN in case contribution is remitted by Employer.

In a circular dated April 13, 2026, EPFO said it "...has approved the extension of this functionality to include those cases where wrong MIDs were created without the members' knowledge and contribution is also available in such MIDs."

The indicative process flow is as below:-

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1. Member will raise the De-Linking request through the Member Portal.

2 The request shall be forwarded to the Employer's log-in for accepting or refusing the request.

3. In case the employer accepts the request, the MID shall be de-linked at the level of employer, provided contributions have been received for not more than 2 times.

4. In case the employer refuses or does not take any action on the request for 2 weeks or wherever contributions have been received in respect of the said member for more than 2 times but up to 6 times, the De-Linking request shall be escalated to the Regional Office concerned as a task for the Dealing Hand (Compliance) at FOINTERFACE for further examination.

5. Dealing Hand after due examination shall submit to the Section Supervisor (Compliance) who would then submit it to the RPFC (Compliance) with due recommendations.

6. RPFC(Compliance) shall examine and approve/reject such De-Linking request by recording the reasons based on the merit of the request.

7. Separate instructions will be issued later about transfer of such de-linked balances to SRF.

Member IDs from which claims have already been processed/settled/pending OR have received contributions more than 6 times will not be allowed to file the De-Linking Request.



Online delinking process explained

Step 1: Login to EPFO Member Portal

Step 2: Navigate to Service History

Step 3: View Service Details

Step 4: Initiate De-link -- Identify the Member ID you wish to remove and click the De-link button in the Action

column

Step 5: System Validations and Error Handling -- The system performs automated checks to ensure the Member ID is eligible for removal. Based on the system status, you may encounter these restrictions: A. Date of Joining Restriction and B. Settled or Pending Claims

If the Member ID passes all validation checks (no early DOJ and no active/settled claims), the system will process the request, and the Member ID will be removed from your UAN service history

EPFO says, only Member IDs that were incorrectly or mistakenly linked should be removed. Member IDs with existing transfer claims or settled withdrawals are strictly ineligible for de-linking.

The portal currently restricts de-linking for records established before December 31, 2016.