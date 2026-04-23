EPFO cannot reject higher pension claims over employer record gaps

New Delhi: In a major relief for employees, the Bombay High Court on April 18, 2026 has ruled that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) cannot deny higher pension claims under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) merely due to missing or incomplete employer records.

Employees Cannot Be Punished for Employer Lapses

The court made it clear that employees should not suffer because of an employer’s failure to maintain proper documentation. In many cases, EPFO had rejected higher pension applications citing missing records such as Form 6A or contribution details.

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However, the court observed that maintaining these records is the responsibility of the employer—not the employee. Denying pension benefits on this basis unfairly shifts the burden onto workers who have no control over such administrative lapses.

EPFO Told Not to Reject Claims Mechanically

The judgement strongly criticised EPFO’s approach of rejecting applications without deeper verification. The court stated that authorities cannot “mechanically” deny claims simply because certain documents are unavailable.

Instead, EPFO has been directed to properly examine each case and verify eligibility through alternative evidence where required. Rejection should only happen after due diligence, not as a routine response.

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Welfare Laws Must Be Interpreted Fairly

Highlighting the social welfare nature of EPF laws, the court stressed that pension schemes are meant to benefit employees. Technical or procedural shortcomings should not defeat this purpose.

The ruling emphasized that authorities must adopt a practical and employee-friendly approach, ensuring that genuine claims are not dismissed on minor or technical grounds.

Alternative Proof Must Be Considered

The court also stated that if employer records are missing, EPFO should rely on other available documents. These may include salary slips, PF account statements, or any other supporting proof provided by employees.

If employers fail to cooperate, EPFO must take additional steps to verify contributions instead of placing the entire burden on applicants.

Big Relief for Higher Pension Applicants

This ruling is expected to benefit thousands of employees who opted for higher pension based on actual salary but faced rejection due to documentation gaps. Many such applicants had contributed beyond the wage ceiling but were unable to prove eligibility due to missing employer records.

Legal experts say the judgement strengthens employees’ rights and could lead to reconsideration of previously rejected applications.

Clear Message to EPFO

With this decision, the Bombay High Court has sent a strong message: administrative failures by employers cannot be used to deny rightful pension benefits.

The ruling is likely to push the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation to adopt a more transparent, fair, and worker-centric approach while handling higher pension claims going forward.