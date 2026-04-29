EPFO claim rejection: 5 key reasons why your online PF claim may be rejected

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken several measures for simplifying claim withdrawal process. EPFO recently approved simplified and liberalized partial withdrawals to enhance member convenience and retirement security. To enhance Ease of Living of EPF members, CBT decided to simplify the partial withdrawal provisions of EPF Scheme by merging 13 complex provisions into a single, streamlined rule categorized into three types namely, essential needs (illness, education, marriage), housing needs and special circumstances.

Now, members will be able to withdraw upto 100% of the eligible balance in the Provident Fund including employee and employer share.

Also read: Easy PF withdrawal process may give you instant cash

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Meanwhile, PF members must note that there are certain checks in place before applying for online claims. Incase those check lists are not followed, your claim may be rejected.

Also read: TeamLease Services slapped with EPFO's Rs 185 crore notice

Here are 5 probable reasons why your claim may be rejected

Rejection of an online claim by employer

The probable reasons for rejection of an online claim form by the employer can be of the following two types:

1. In case of the claim submitted for attestation by previous/ present employer

2. The claim (physical or online) has already been forwarded to EPFO and has not been rejected till date.

3. The signed copy of the printout of the claim submitted online has not been received from member. (This option would be available only after 15 days of online submission of the claim)

4. The member details do not match with establishment records.

5. The signature of the member does not match with those available in office

records.

It can be rejected in case of verification of member details by previous employer, when the claim has been submitted through present employer, the member details do not match with establishment records

EPFO interest rates FY 2025–26

EPFO has decided to keep the interest rate on EPF deposits unchanged at 8.25 percent for the financial year 2025–26.

Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App.

View Your EPF Passbook on UMANG App

Step 1: Go to the UMANG portal.

Step 2: Search EPFO and click on view passbook.

Step 3: You need to enter Universal Account Number (UAN) of your EPF account.

Step 4: Then you have to click on get OTP & submit OTP received on registered mobile number.

Step 5: Select member ID & download e-passbook.



How to check the PF balance status via website?

Step 1: Go to EPFO’s official website – epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “services” and select “for employers”.

Step 3: You then click on ‘Member Passbook’ and it will open a login page.

Step 4: You then need to enter UAN, password, and captcha code to log in to your account.

Step 5: After log in, you can see the interest added in your account.

Check EPFO balance via SMS, missed call

Users need to send an SMS “EPFOHO UAN” at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number. You will get access to your PF balance. Note – You need to write your UAN number in the message not literally UAN.

Members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a Missed call to 9966044425 from their registered Mobile number.