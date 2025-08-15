EPFO Death Claims Rules August 2025: Check Latest Rules On Guardianship Certificate For Settlements To Bank Accounts Of Minor Children

New Delhi: Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a circular regarding non-requirement of Guardianship Certificate for settlements to bank accounts of minor children.

EPFO in a circular on 13 August 2025 has said that the fund body aims to simplify the process of death claims and also to ensure speedy settlement to the minor children.

Non-requirement Of Guardianship Certificate

EPFO circular has said that it has come to the notice of the reirement fund body that many offices are seeking Guardianship Certificates in cases where the settlements in respect of a deceased member are to be paid to his/her surviving minor children.

(Also Read: SBI Offers Exclusive Personal Loan Up To Rs 4 Lakh For Agniveers)

EPFO Simplification Of Death Claims

"In this regard, with a view to simplify the process and also to ensure speedy settlement to the minor children, it is hereby directed that no separate Guardianship Certificate be insisted if the settlements are being credited to the Bank Accounts of the minor children," EPFO said.

Accordingly, EPFO said that the claimants be suitably guided to open individual bank accounts in the name of the minor children for crediting the settlement proceeds as well as pension due to them.

(Also Read: Only 1 Month Left For ITR Filing — What Happens If You Miss Deadline?)

EPFO Aadhaar-UAN Seeding

EPFO has in a separate circular also announced the easing the process of Aadhaar seeding, UAN correction, claim settlement among other provisions. EPFO said that in all cases where the Name, Gender and Date of Birth as available in the UAN matches exactly with those in Aadhaar, then the member can approach his/her Employer, who can seed Aadhaar with the UAN of the Member through KҮС functionality available in the Employer Portal. No separate approval as such is required from EPFO.

EPFO Joint Declaration Simplified

In order to facilitate members who are yet to seed/verify Aadhaar or need to correct the Aadhaar in their UAN, the existing Joint Declaration functionality has further been simplified as under:-

In case of mismatch in any of the fields of Name, Gender and Date of Birth, between UAN as well as Aadhaar for the members, the Employer can file the request for rectification of the above fields through the Joint Declaration(JD) Functionality.