EPFO disburses Rs 1,852 crore to EPS-95 pensioners as demand for Rs 7,500 minimum pension grows

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) disbursed Rs 1,852 crore to EPS-95 pensioners in April 2026, according to a tweet by the retirement fund body. The development comes at a time when pensioners across the country are intensifying their long-standing demand for a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500 under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS)-95.

The EPFO campaign, titled “From Reforms to Results: EPFO in Action”, highlighted the scale of pension payments being made to retirees under the EPS-95 scheme. While the payout reflects the expanding reach of India’s social security network, it has also reignited debate over whether existing pension amounts are enough to meet rising living costs.

EPS-95 pensioners have been demanding an increase in minimum pension for years, arguing that the current pension amount received by many retirees is too low to manage essential expenses such as healthcare, rent, medicines, and food.

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Pensioners’ associations have repeatedly urged the government to raise the minimum monthly pension to Rs 7,500 along with dearness allowance benefits. They argue that inflation and rising medical costs have made the current pension structure financially unsustainable for elderly retirees.

Also Read: EPFO may soon launch WhatsApp service for PF balance, claims and passbook access

The latest EPFO payout data is likely to strengthen these demands, as it highlights the growing number of pension beneficiaries covered under the scheme. Analysts say the issue is becoming increasingly important because India’s organised workforce has expanded significantly over the past two decades, leading to a larger retired population dependent on EPFO-managed pensions.

At the same time, the government has been focusing heavily on digitisation and faster pension delivery. Over the past few years, EPFO has introduced online claim settlements, Aadhaar-linked verification, digital KYC updates, and simplified grievance redressal systems.

The organisation is also preparing to launch a WhatsApp-based support service that could allow subscribers to check PF balances, track claims, access passbooks, and receive account-related updates directly through the messaging app. The move is aimed at improving accessibility and reducing dependence on physical office visits.

Also Read: EPFO plans auto-settlement for final PF withdrawals: How it will benefit 7 crore members

Officials say the reforms are helping improve transparency and speed up processing timelines for pensioners and provident fund subscribers. However, pensioners’ groups argue that administrative improvements alone are not enough unless pension amounts themselves are revised.

The demand for a Rs 7,500 minimum pension has gained traction in recent years through protests, memorandums, and representations to the Labour Ministry and Parliament. Pensioners believe that a higher assured pension would provide greater financial security and dignity to retired workers who contributed to the EPF system throughout their careers.

Experts say the government may eventually face increasing pressure to revisit the EPS pension structure as inflation, healthcare costs, and life expectancy continue to rise. Any revision, however, would have major financial implications given the scale of beneficiaries covered under the EPFO system.

For now, the Rs 1,852 crore April disbursal showcases both the growing size of India’s pension network and the mounting expectations from retirees seeking stronger social security support in their post-retirement years.