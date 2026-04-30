Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3042361https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/epfo-e-praapti-portal-launching-soon-subscribers-can-identify-track-activate-inoperative-a/c-3042361.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceEPFO E-PRAAPTI portal launching soon: Subscribers can identify, track, activate inoperative a/c
EPFO

EPFO E-PRAAPTI portal launching soon: Subscribers can identify, track, activate inoperative a/c

The portal is expected to help people who have worked in multiple jobs and are unable to provide a complete chain of their work history when submitting claims to the EPFO.

|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

EPFO E-PRAAPTI portal launching soon: Subscribers can identify, track, activate inoperative a/c

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon launch E-PRAAPTI, a specialized digital platform to help members identify, track, activate their old or inoperative EPF accounts. The upcoming portal will aso allow PF subscribers to link with the current Universal Account Number (UAN), Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

"The portal will provide a streamlined Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism that will enable members to securely access their old EPF account which may not have a UAN linked with it and initiate the process for updating their member profile followed by seamless UAN linking and activation," the minister said.

A large number of people who started working in the pre-UAN era may benefit from the facility as they may have worked with multiple employers during that time and are unable to provide a complete chain of their work history when submitting claims to the EPFO.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also read: EPFO’s higher pension restoration: Will it automatically extend to all EPFO members?

The minister said that in the initial phase, the portal will be member ID-based which will ensure a safe and efficient rollout while providing immediate benefits to a large segment of members who have their member IDs. "Going forward it is contemplated to expand the scope of E-PRAAPTI to include members who may not be able to recall or access their old member IDs," Mandaviya said.

Also read: Easy PF withdrawal process may give you instant cash, but leave you with a crunch in your 60s

 

The new platform will significantly reduce the need for manual intervention, minimise documentation requirements and enhance the transparency and efficiency of provident fund account management.


What Is Considered An Inoperative EPF Account?

As per EPFO, an account is classified as Inoperative account in which contribution has not been received for 3 years after retirement or permanent migration abroad or in case of death. 


Can You Earn Interest On Your Inoperative EPF Account?

No, inoperative account will not earn any interest your. At present, all active accounts will earn interest upto 58 years age of a member.


What Should You Do If Your EPF Account Becomes Inoperative?

If you are still working in an establishment covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952, you should get the amount transferred into your new account either by online or offline mode. If you have retired then you may withdraw the amount.
 

EPFO settles record 8.31 crore claims in FY26

EPFO has recorded its highest-ever claim settlements in the financial year 2025–26. 

According to official data, EPFO settled 8.31 crore claims during 2025–26, a significant jump from 6.01 crore claims in FY 2024–25.

A large portion of these -- 5.51 crore claims -- were advance or partial withdrawals, indicating improved accessibility for members to use their provident fund savings for urgent financial needs.

Also read: 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

The Devil Wears Prada 2
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' India advance bookings: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep'
Kieron Pollard MI statement
'We have not accepted defeat': Pollard makes a bold claim as MI 'still in'
UGC NET June 2026
UGC NET June application form out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check important dates
DA
Employees under 7th CPC get 2% DA hike, but THESE employees will get 9% hike
Sambhavna Seth
Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth announces pregnancy via surrogacy
Auto news
Barrier-free toll plazas: How they work, FASTag use and AI cameras explained
Kara
Kara X review: Netizens hail thriller as the ‘ultimate cinematic experience'
Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana
Over 4,600 cashless knee replacements completed under Punjab's MMSY
African student
African student's 'Chatur-style' hindi speech at AMU leaves internet in splits
CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates
CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: Inter results to be announced in May