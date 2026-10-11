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EPFO ECR filing: October 15 deadline, ECR filing rules and penalties for delay

EPFO took to X to remind employers as the last day to submit the ECR approaches: "File the ECR for the month of September and deposit the due amount by October 15, 2026. File ECR on time, ensure compliance, and strengthen the social security of employees."

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 06:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
EPFO ECR filing: October 15 deadline, ECR filing rules and penalties for delay

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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