EPFO ECR filing: October 15 deadline, ECR filing rules and penalties for delay

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged employers to file the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) for September 2026 and deposit the due amount, which includes EPF and EPS contributions, by October 15, 2026. This is to ensure timely compliance and the crediting of funds to employees' accounts without delay.
EPFO took to X to remind employers as the last day to submit the ECR approaches: "File the ECR for the month of September and deposit the due amount by October 15, 2026. File ECR on time, ensure compliance, and strengthen the social security of employees."
The process is essential since it enables the deposit of Provident Fund contributions into employees' accounts every month using details such as employees' salaries and Provident Fund contributions.
Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) is an electronic monthly return filed by the employer to upload data, including each employee's salary, Provident Fund contribution, and other related payments, on the EPFO portal. Once the ECR is approved, a challan is generated, which is then used to remit the dues to the respective PF accounts.
Since the data received through the ECR is used to process EPF, EPS, and EDLI benefits, it is important to furnish the correct details on time. Mistakes and delays in the process may affect employees' PF, pension, withdrawals, etc.
Establishments are required to complete the remittance of PF contributions for a month by the 15th of the following month. Delaying the process beyond the deadline may incur penalties under the EPF Act.
Interest: Interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum is charged on the outstanding dues under Section 7Q. It is calculated from the day after the due date has passed and covers both the employer's and the employees' contributions.
Damages: Under Section 14B of the EPF Act, damages are levied at annual rates that depend on the length of the delay and cannot exceed 100 per cent of the arrears. The rates are:
Less than 2 months: 5 per cent per annum
2 months to less than 4 months: 10 per cent per annum
4 months to less than 6 months: 15 per cent per annum
6 months or more: 25 per cent per annum
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