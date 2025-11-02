EPFO Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 Launched: Here’s What It Means For You

New Delhi: The Indian government has rolled out the Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025. This marks a major step towards boosting workforce formalisation and supporting ease of doing business. Starting November 1, 2025, the scheme encourages employers to voluntarily declare and enrol eligible employees who haven’t been registered before.

In a big relief for businesses, the government has announced that employers won’t have to pay the employee’s share of contribution if it wasn’t deducted earlier and they’ll only need to pay a nominal penalty of Rs 100.

EPFO Launches New User-Friendly Portal

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Marking the 73rd Foundation Day of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya announced the launch of the Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025. Emphasising the importance of social security, Mandaviya said, “EPFO is not merely a fund – it represents the trust of India’s workforce in social security.”

On the occasion, he also unveiled EPFO’s new and improved website — www.epfo.gov.in — designed with a simpler interface, better navigation, and easier access to essential services and information for all stakeholders.

Understanding EPFO Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025

The EPFO Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025, announced by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on October 13, aims to make it easier for employers to enrol eligible employees who were not registered earlier. According to the ministry, “Operational from 1st November 2025, the scheme provides that employers will not be required to remit the employee’s share of contribution if not deducted earlier, and only nominal penal damages of ₹100 will apply.”

This initiative, launched under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, is designed to promote workforce formalisation while easing compliance for employers.

Key Benefits of the Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025

The Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 is set to make a big difference for both employers and employees. According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the scheme will help bring more workers into the formal workforce while making business operations smoother for employers.

In recent years, the Centre and the EPFO have introduced several measures to promote workforce formalisation in India. Reports also suggest that the maximum wage ceiling for EPF coverage may be increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, allowing even more employees to benefit from provident fund protection.