EPFO Extends UAN Activation Deadline For ELI Scheme – Know Final Date Here

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for linking the Universal Account Number (UAN) under the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme. Employers and employees can now complete the process until December 15, 2024. This provides a two-week extension from the previous deadline of November 30, 2024. This update was announced in a circular dated December 4 with instructions to employers to adhere to the revised timeline.

The EPFO stated, “Dear Employers, The date of UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding of Bank Account has been extended till 15th December. Ensure to do the same for all employees who have joined in the current financial year, starting with the latest joinees, to avail the benefit of the Employment Linked Incentive scheme."

It was anticipated that the EPFO might extend the deadline for activating UANs for new employees, as the government has yet to release detailed guidelines for the ELI scheme. The Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, introduced in the Union Budget 2024, comprises three components—A, B, and C—designed to boost employment and support employers:

Scheme A: This targets first-time employees entering the formal sector. Eligible employees earning up to Rs 1 lakh per month can receive one month’s salary (up to Rs 15,000) in three installments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Scheme B: Aimed at encouraging job creation in the manufacturing sector, this scheme offers incentives to both employees and employers, covering their EPFO contributions for the first four years of employment.

Scheme C: Focused on increasing employment across all sectors, this scheme reimburses employers up to Rs 3,000 per month for two years for every new employee earning up to Rs 1 lakh per month.

Easy Steps to Activate Your UAN Online for EPF Members

Step 1: Visit the official EPFO Member Sewa portal.

Step 2: Click on 'Activate UAN' under the 'Important Links' section.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including your UAN, Aadhaar number, date of birth, and the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar. Ensure the mobile number is accurate.

Step 4: Agree to Aadhaar OTP verification and click 'Get Authorization Pin' to receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Input the OTP to successfully activate your UAN.

After activating your UAN, you will receive a login password for the EPFO Member Sewa portal on your registered mobile number. Upon logging in for the first time, you'll be prompted to change the password for enhanced security.