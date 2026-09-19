EPFO Form 10C: Who can claim pension funds? Check eligibility and more

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) ensures the retirement-related benefits of employees working in India's formal sector. Also, the employee becomes eligible for the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) after completing 10 years of service.
The member may however avail the benefits of Form 10C when there is a transition between jobs or early-retirement. The Form helps in securing pension funds as well as a Scheme Certificate.
As per the EPFO guidelines, employees and employers are required to set aside 12 percent of the employee's basic pay for the provident fund. However, 8.33 percent of the employer's contribution goes towards the pension funds. Form 10C is the application to get access to these funds or to acquire the Scheme Certificate.
A Scheme Certificate maintains a record of the pensionable service of an employee. These years are carried forward when the employee changes jobs and act as proof of pension eligibility upon turning 58.
The employee must not confuse it with Form 10D, which is used to start monthly pension under EPS. Once the pensioner passes away, the recurring income goes to the eligible beneficiary, which may be the spouse or the children.
Form 10C, on the other hand, helps in securing a lump-sum portion from the pension funds or proof of service.
Before applying for Form 10C, it is important to know what people under different categories may avail of, since the benefits may apply differently to different people.
-- Service under 10 years: Those who left employment after completing more than six months but less than 10 years of service may draw the benefit of lump-sum withdrawal.
-- Scheme Certificate: Members below 50 years of age who have completed 10 years of service are eligible for a Scheme Certificate. Also, those aged 50 to 58 who have not opted for reduced pension may seek the certificate to preserve their service history.
-- Reaching 58 without 10 years of service: Those members who turned 58 without completing 10 years of service may choose to withdraw the pension amount.
-- Nominees and legal heirs: In case the member passes away after turning 58 and without completing 10 years of service, the eligible family members and legal heirs may submit claims.
-- Unemployment and specific contingencies: Members under particular conditions involving unemployment or medical emergencies may choose the benefits of Form 10C as per EPFO's guidelines.
Foremost, check whether basic information, including the date of birth, Universal Account Number (UAN), Aadhaar, PAN, and reason for leaving, is accurately mentioned. Further, keep the following documents prepared based on the requirements:
-- A cancelled cheque or a bank passbook with account details
-- Birth certificate of the child when applying for a Scheme Certificate.
-- Deceased member's death certificate and succession documents when the claims are submitted by the heir.
-- For offline applications, a Rs 1 revenue stamp is required.
Members or heirs may navigate through the EPFO e-SEWA portal to submit Form 10C. Once the process is complete and approved, the fund is credited to the verified bank account.
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