EPFO Guidance For GenZ: 10 Key Points to Know Before Starting Your First Job

New Delhi: If you are GenZ and starting your new job in a company, you must know about EPFO benefits that you can avail throughout your service career.

If the company you join is under EPFO and your salary is above Rs 15K, you will get mandatory membership of EPF, EDLI and pension scheme.

Here are 10 Key points that GenZ can consider if they are starting their first job.

1. Filing Of EPF Form 11

Form 11 of the EPF is a declaration form used by employees to join the EPFO Provident Fund and Pension Scheme. Any person, starting his career must be aware of the form 11 of the EPFO scheme which will form the base of his employment PF and pension journey. Form 11 is mandatory for every employee and also a precursor to generation of UAN and member ID.

2. Check Aadhaar, Pan, Bank Details

Employee should check all the description that he/she has filed. They must doubly ensure that there is no spelling mistake, or error in Aadhaar, PAN Card, Bank passbook links

3. Mobile Number Linkage

In your form 11, it is advisable to link the mobile number which is already patched with your Aadhaar card.

4. UAN Download Only After Aadhaar Linking

Once your form 11 is complete you can generate and activate your UAN –Universal Account Number. With effect from 1st August, 2025 the allotment/generation of UAN will be done only through the aadhaar based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) in UMANG App. However, the existing process of generation of UAN through the Employer will continue in respect of exceptional cases like International Workers and Citizens of Nepal and Bhutan.

5. Check Details For Avoiding Any Mismatch

Cross check and validate that your bank account name should match with the name provided on your Aadhaar card. There should not be any mismatch in your Aadhaar details and the details you provide in your UAN Ekyc.

6. Aadhaar-UAN Seeding

The very reason of seeding Aadhaar with EPFO is to ensure that PF Subscribers should not face any hassle while they are ready to withdraw their money.

7. UAN Online Services

Once your Form 11 is complete, your employer will generate UAN and Member id ID in which your EPF money will be deposited. Once your UAN is activated you can see your passbook and take all claim related benefits online.

8. Rectify Any Error In eKyc immediately

If you see any error in date of joining etc or any other mistake in your Ekyc, you can correct it via joint declaration.

9. Single UAN And Various Member IDs

Whenever you change job, your new employer will generate a new Member ID based on your UAN. It must be noted that while Member ID changes with change in employer, the UAN remains same.

10. UMANG App

Also it is advisable that you download the official UMANG App to access all the services provided by EPFO in a hassle free and seamless manner.