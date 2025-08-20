EPFO Hacks: Which Form To Use For Withdrawals, Transfers, Pension & More

New Delhi: As a member of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), you can use your PF account for many purposes — checking balance, withdrawing money, transferring the account, or even linking it with your LIC policy. But each service requires the correct EPFO form.

If You Are Currently Working

For advance/partial withdrawal: Use the Composite Claim Form (Aadhaar or Non-Aadhaar).

Aadhaar Form: Can be submitted directly to the EPFO office if your Aadhaar, bank details, and Form 11 information are updated on the UAN portal. No employer signature needed.

Non-Aadhaar Form: Requires employer attestation.

To pay LIC premium from PF account: Use Form 14.

For pension:

If you’ve completed 10 years of service, apply with Form 10D.

If you’re 58 years old but haven’t completed 10 years of service, apply for withdrawal benefit using the Composite Claim Form (Aadhaar/Non-Aadhaar).

Also Read:Has Your LIC Policy Lapsed? LIC Running Special Revival Campaign; Check Late Fees Concession And Other Details

If You Have Left Your Job

To transfer PF account to a new employer: Use Form 13.

For final settlement: After leaving and not joining another job, you can apply (after a waiting period of 2 months) for:

PF withdrawal using the Composite Claim Form (Aadhaar/Non-Aadhaar).

Scheme Certificate (if you have completed 10 years of service).

Also Read: EPFO's Urges PF Subscribers To Not Fall For Consultant Traps; All Services 100% Free

If a Member Dies Before 58 Years (While in Service)

Final PF settlement: Form 20

Monthly pension for nominee/family: Form 10D

Insurance claim under EDLI: Form 5IF