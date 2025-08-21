Advertisement
EPFO Increases Ex-Gratia Amount Under Death Relief Fund To Rs 15 Lakh For Family Of THESE Employees

EPFO's latest order on increasing ex-gratia amount under death relief fund to rs 15 lakh for family of central government employees shall come into force with effect from 01 April 2025. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 09:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
EPFO Increases Ex-Gratia Amount Under Death Relief Fund To Rs 15 Lakh For Family Of THESE Employees

New Delhi: Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a circular regarding enhancement of Ex Gratia amount under Death Relief Fund to Rs. 15 Lakh in the event of death of an employee of the Central Board.

In its latest circular issued on 19 August 2025, EPFO said, it is "directed to convey the approval of the Central Provident Fund Commissioner / President, Central Staff Welfare Committee, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, for enhancement of the ex-gratia amount under Death Relief Fund from Rs. 8.80 Lakh to Rs. 15 Lakh. The ex-gratia amount of Rs. 15 Lakh (Rs. Fifteen Lakh only) shall be paid to the family members (nominee or legal heirs) of the deceased employee of the Central Board, from the Staff Welfare Fund."

EPFO further said that  latest instructions shall come into force with effect from 01 April 2025. Also, this ex-gratia amount shall be increased by 5 percent every year starting from 01 April 2026. 

