EPFO Increases Ex-Gratia Amount Under Death Relief Fund To Rs 15 Lakh For Family Of THESE Employees

New Delhi: Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a circular regarding enhancement of Ex Gratia amount under Death Relief Fund to Rs. 15 Lakh in the event of death of an employee of the Central Board.

In its latest circular issued on 19 August 2025, EPFO said, it is "directed to convey the approval of the Central Provident Fund Commissioner / President, Central Staff Welfare Committee, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, for enhancement of the ex-gratia amount under Death Relief Fund from Rs. 8.80 Lakh to Rs. 15 Lakh. The ex-gratia amount of Rs. 15 Lakh (Rs. Fifteen Lakh only) shall be paid to the family members (nominee or legal heirs) of the deceased employee of the Central Board, from the Staff Welfare Fund."

EPFO further said that latest instructions shall come into force with effect from 01 April 2025. Also, this ex-gratia amount shall be increased by 5 percent every year starting from 01 April 2026.