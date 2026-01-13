EPFO, India Post Launch FREE Doorstep Digital Life Certificate For EPS Pensioners — How To Book Home Visit

New Delhi: In a major relief for pensioners, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has partnered with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to launch a free doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service for pensioners covered under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

The new initiative is aimed at helping elderly pensioners, particularly those with mobility issues, avoid repeated visits to banks, post offices, or EPFO service centres to submit their annual life certificate. Submission of a valid Digital Life Certificate is mandatory every year to ensure uninterrupted pension payments.

What Is the Doorstep DLC Service?

Under the doorstep facility, trained postal staff—such as postmen or Gramin Dak Sevaks—will visit pensioners at their homes and assist in generating the Digital Life Certificate using Aadhaar-based biometric authentication. The certificate is generated digitally and uploaded directly to the EPFO system, ensuring real-time verification.

Importantly, the entire service is free of cost for pensioners, as EPFO bears the service charges payable to IPPB.

The Digital Life Certificate, commonly known as Jeevan Pramaan, confirms that the pensioner is alive and eligible to continue receiving monthly pension benefits. Earlier, pensioners had to physically visit designated centres, which often caused inconvenience, especially for senior citizens and those living in remote areas.

Who Can Avail the Service?

The facility is available for EPS pensioners whose life certificate is:

Due for submission, or

Likely to expire within the next 30 days

This proactive approach is expected to significantly reduce delays and pension disruptions.

How to Book a Doorstep Visit

Pensioners or their family members can book a home visit by calling the IPPB helpline number 033-2202-9000. Once the request is registered, a postal representative equipped with biometric devices will be assigned to complete the process at the pensioner’s residence.

EPFO’s Instructions to Field Offices

EPFO has directed its zonal and regional offices to widely publicise the doorstep service and assist pensioners in choosing the most convenient mode of life certificate submission. Pensioners are also encouraged to explore alternatives such as self-submission using mobile phones through face authentication.

The initiative reflects EPFO’s broader push towards digital inclusion, ease of living, and pensioner-centric governance, ensuring that age or physical limitations do not become barriers to accessing rightful pension benefits.