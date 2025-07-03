EPFO Interest 2025 Update: What Happens To Interest Rates Of Inactive A/c Holders, Do They Earn It? Know Here

New Delhi: The Central government in May this year has ratified the interest rate on employees' provident fund (PF) deposits at 8.25% for FY2024-25 -- the same as the previous fiscal. In February, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced to retain the interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits at 8.25% for FY25. The decision was taken by the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees at a meeting in the national capital.

'What happens to PF Subscribers with inoperative account? Do they earn interest on it?'

As per EPFO rules an account is classified as Inoperative account in which contribution has not been received for 3 years after retirement or permanent migration abroad or in case of death. At present, all accounts will earn interest upto 58 years age of a member.

'What to do if your account becomes inoperative?'

If you are still working in an establishment covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952, you should get the amount transferred into your new account either by online or offline mode. If you have retired then you may withdraw the amount.

'Has 8.25% Interest Rate Money For FY 2024-25 Been Credited Into Your Account?'

Meanwhile, Ever since EPFO's announcement on Provident Fund (PF) interest rate for FY 2024-25, members have been eagerly waiting for the interest rates to be credited into their account. Although there is no official word from EPFO yet, some subscribers have reported to have received the interest rate money in their account, say media reports.

PF subscribers can check their PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

'Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE'

Log on to epfindia.gov.in

Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

Click on the e-Passbook

Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

Now open member id

Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

'How to check EPF balance through UMANG App'

Open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO.

Click on Employee Centric Services

Click on the View Passbook option

Feed in your UAN number and password

You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

Now you can now check your EPF balance

'How to check EPF balance through SMS'

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

'How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call'

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.