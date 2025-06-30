EPFO Interest Rate Update: Has 8.25% Interest Rate Money For FY 2024-25 Been Credited Into Your Account? Here's How To Check It
PF subscribers can check their PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.
New Delhi: Ever since EPFO's announcement on Provident Fund (PF) interest rate for FY 2024-25, members have been eagerly waiting for the interest rates to be credited into their account. Although there is no official word from EPFO yet, some subscribers have reported to have received the interest rate money in their account, say media reports.
Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE
Log on to epfindia.gov.in
Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code
Click on the e-Passbook
Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page
Now open member id
Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account
How to check EPF balance through UMANG App
Open the UMANG App
Click on EPFO.
Click on Employee Centric Services
Click on the View Passbook option
Feed in your UAN number and password
You will get OTP on your registered mobile number
Now you can now check your EPF balance
How to check EPF balance through SMS
Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.
How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call
EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.
