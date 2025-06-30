Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2924171https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/epfo-interest-rate-update-has-8-25-interest-rate-money-for-fy-2024-25-been-credited-into-your-account-heres-how-to-check-it-2924171.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
EPFO

EPFO Interest Rate Update: Has 8.25% Interest Rate Money For FY 2024-25 Been Credited Into Your Account? Here's How To Check It

PF subscribers can check their PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

EPFO Interest Rate Update: Has 8.25% Interest Rate Money For FY 2024-25 Been Credited Into Your Account? Here's How To Check It

New Delhi: Ever since EPFO's announcement on Provident Fund (PF) interest rate for FY 2024-25, members have been eagerly waiting for the interest rates to be credited into their account. Although there is no official word from EPFO yet, some subscribers have reported to have received the interest rate money in their account, say media reports.

PF subscribers can check their PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in 
Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code 
Click on the e-Passbook
Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page
Now open member id 
Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App 

Open the UMANG App
Click on EPFO. 
Click on Employee Centric Services
Click on the View Passbook option 
Feed in your UAN number and password
You will get OTP on your registered mobile number
Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK