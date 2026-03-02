EPFO keeps interest rate at 8.25% for 2025–26: What it means for your PF savings

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to keep the interest rate on EPF deposits unchanged at 8.25 percent for the financial year 2025–26. This marks another year of stability in returns for crores of salaried employees who rely on provident fund savings for retirement.

The decision was taken by the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision-making body of the organisation. With this move, subscribers can continue to earn the same rate of return on their EPF balances as in the previous year.

By maintaining the rate at 8.25 percent, EPFO aims to ensure predictable and steady earnings for members while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of its massive corpus. The interest on EPF contributions is calculated on a monthly basis but credited to members’ accounts at the end of the financial year.

The unchanged rate is expected to benefit millions of formal sector workers, reinforcing EPF’s role as one of India’s most trusted retirement savings instruments.