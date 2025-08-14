EPFO Latest Rules August 2025: Major Changes Announced Regarding Aadhaar-UAN Linking, Claim Settlements

New Delhi: Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued its latest circular easing the process of Aadhaar seeding, UAN correction, claim settlement among other provisions.

EPFO Aadhaar-UAN Seeding

In its circular released on 13 August 2025 EPFO said that in all cases where the Name, Gender and Date of Birth as available in the UAN matches exactly with those in Aadhaar, then the member can approach his/her Employer, who can seed Aadhaar with the UAN of the Member through KҮС functionality available in the Employer Portal. No separate approval as such is required from EPFO.

EPFO Joint Declaration Simplified

In order to facilitate members who are yet to seed/verify Aadhaar or need to correct the Aadhaar in their UAN, the existing Joint Declaration functionality has further been simplified as under:-

In case of mismatch in any of the fields of Name, Gender and Date of Birth, between UAN as well as Aadhaar for the members, the Employer can file the request for rectification of the above fields through the Joint Declaration(JD) Functionality.

For correction of Aadhaar, i.e., cases where a wrong Aadhaar has been erroneously linked with the UAN, the Employer can now enter the correct Aadhaar in online Joint Declaration(JD) Functionality and forward to the RO concerned for approval.

In case the Employer is not available or the Establishment is closed, the Member can still file a physical JD in the format at Annexure I duly attested by any one of the authorities authorized to attest the claim vide Para 10.18 of the MAP Part II-A and submit to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Counter in the concerned Regional Office with due acknowledgement. The PRO after due verification shall enter the details in the JD functionality and submit the request for further processing by the office.

All such requests which involve seeding or correcting Aadhaar in the JD functionality shall be carefully examined and will require approval at the level of APFC. While approving the same, the APFC shall satisfy himself after due verification of the case that the request is genuine. Requests for changes in already Aadhaar verified cases should not be allowed.