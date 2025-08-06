EPFO Latest Update: THIS App Is Mandatory For Generation, Activation Of UAN From August 1 --Check Details

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has issued a circular regarding Mandatory Allotment and activation of UAN through UMANG APP using FAT. The mandatory rules are applicable from 1 August 2025.

"In this connection, in order to ensure error-free generation of UAN, it has been decided that with effect from 1 August 2025 the allotment/generation of UAN will be done only through the aadhaar based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) in UMANG App," an EPFO Circular said.

However, the existing process of generation of UAN through the Employer will continue in respect of exceptional cases like International Workers and Citizens of Nepal and Bhutan, the EPFO added.

EPFO had earlier said that for availing this facility, the only requirement would be to download the UMANG App and Aadhaar Face RD App from Playstore. The facility can be availed by the Members themselves using their smartphones without any intervention of EPFO/Employers.

Facility is also available for downloading e-UAN card PDF for handing over to Employer for onboarding with EPFO. The benefits that would accrue to members using FAT include foolproof validation of Aadhaar data as all data of user is pre-populated directly from Aadhaar database and completion of UAN activation process during UAN generation itself.

There would be no requirement for initiation of UAN activation process afresh. By availing this facility member would gain immediate access to EPFO services such as passbook viewing, KYC updates, claim submission etc.