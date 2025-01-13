EPFO Members Alert! Do This To Avail ELI Scheme Benefits; Deadline Ends In Just 2 Days

New Delhi: EPFO members must activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) and link it with Aadhaar and their bank account by January 15, as per a circular by the pension regulatory body. Failure to do so will not allow EPFO members to avail the benefits under the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme.

"It is mandatory to seed your Aadhaar with your Bank Account to avail the benefits of the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, an employment-centric scheme focusing on job creation in the country. Do it timely to avoid last-minute hassle!" tweeted EPFO via its official X handle.

Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme announced in Union Budget 2024-25 aimed at ensuring payments of Subsidy/Incentive to the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes through Aadhaar Payment Bridge and ensuring 100% Biometric Aadhaar Authentication.

Using Aadhaar as an identity document simplifies government delivery processes, enhances transparency and efficiency, and ensures beneficiaries receive their entitlements seamlessly. Aadhaar-based verification eliminates the need for producing multiple documents to prove one's identity.

In the first stage, employers are required to complete the process of UAN activation through Aadhaar-based OTP for all their employees joining in the current financial year by 30th November 2024, starting with the latest joinees. They must then complete the process for all employees working with them.

UAN activation provides employees with seamless access to EPFO’s comprehensive online services, enabling them to efficiently manage their Provident Fund (PF) accounts, view and download PF passbooks, submit online claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers, update personal details, and track claims in real time. This allows employees 24/7 access to EPFO services from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical visits to EPFO offices.

The activation process can be completed using an Aadhaar-based OTP (One-Time Password). Employers should ensure that their employees activate the UAN by following the steps given below:

Go to EPFO Member Portal.

Click on the "Activate UAN" link under "Important Links".

Enter UAN, Aadhaar number, name, DOB, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Employees should ensure their mobile number is Aadhaar-linked to access the full range of EPFO’s digital services

Agree to Aadhaar OTP verification.

Click "Get Authorization PIN" to receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Enter the OTP to complete the activation

A password will be sent to your registered mobile number upon successful activation.

In the second stage, going forward, UAN activation will include the state-of-the-art facility of Biometric authentication, through Face-recognition Technology.